Trisha Paytas hosted a podcast with Colleen Ballinger. She claims the YouTuber sent her OnlyFans photos to fans.

YouTuber Trisha Paytas has responded to the allegations against her podcast co-host Colleen Ballinger.

In May, the pair launched a podcast called Oversharing, where the YouTube veterans spoke about motherhood, mental health, and feeling stuck in their careers.

They had only put out three episodes when, in early June, allegations from Ballinger's former fans — ranging from inappropriate conversations with teens in group chats to using a young fan as 'unpaid labour' — began to resurface.

Since then, multiple fans have spoken to publications such as Rolling Stone, and a former writers' assistant on Ballinger's Netflix series Haters Back Off has written about the alleged racism she witnessed on set.

Online, Ballinger, 36, is best known for her Miranda Sings character, who has had a large contingent of mostly young fans for more than a decade.

With a 21-minute video, Paytas responded to the conversation that has swirled around her co-host for weeks, and was not helped by Ballinger's 10-minute 'ukulele apology' uploaded on YouTube on June 28.

Paytas said she had known Ballinger for a number of years and had been feeling sick since hearing the stories from former fans.

"I wasn't aware of these most recent things that are coming out," she said. "Everyone knows I have a very, very, very firm stance on talking to anyone underage, platonic or not. I've always been very, very firm with this that I think it's inappropriate."

She said she had "really cared about" Ballinger and believed people can change, but Ballinger's ukulele video "shocked" her.