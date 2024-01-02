'A bartender recognised me.' Abbie Chatfield details her first sex-party experience.

We've just kicked off a brand new year and already, Abbie Chatfield is trying new things.

On her podcast, It's A Lot, she shared her recent experience going to a sex club to embrace her bisexuality and try to initiate intimacy with someone queer.

"This was my first effort at being more queer and breaking my seal," she said.

She started at pre-drinks with a friend, where she said she was already feeling a little out of her depth. "I was very nervous. What does one wear to a sex party? I don't know," the FBoy Island host pondered.

"Do I bring vibrators or toys, or do I not? I brought a vibrator."

Opting to wear a silk halter-neck two-piece outfit with a leather bra and crotchless underwear, Abbie headed off to the party. After she put her belongings in a locker, The Masked Singer panelist went inside.

"I walked in and a bartender recognised me," Abbie said, adding that being identified quickly killed the vibe.

"It wasn't conducive to horniness. It was fine, like, she didn't mean to do it but I was like [singing], 'I'm not going to be f**king any one tonight because my pussy is now [slurp sound] dried.'"

﻿

