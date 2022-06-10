Look, your first time at an orgy is always going to be memorable.

Natalie says the most demanding but little known part of her job is talking to and coaching many of the female guests prior to an event.

“Some women are nervous and I become their sexual counsellor in the lead up. It is my job to listen, reassure and ensure they feel comfortable. Killing Kittens is all about female pleasure, we don’t allow single males to attend, just couples and single women, and women must make the first move. I want our guests to feel relaxed and have a great night.”

About halfway through our chat, Natalie realises she has forgotten to order lubricant and gets on the phone to her lube and condom contact. I decide that perhaps this is my cue to leave and I let her finish the preparations.

Back at the party, I drink two glasses of champagne in quick succession to help me calm my nerves and start the mingling. There are only a few couples assembled at this stage and I am aware that everyone is discreetly checking each other out.

While there are some stunningly attractive model-esque women and men, there are also some very normal looking guests of different shapes, sizes and ages. Men are sharply dressed in tuxedos and suits and the women are glamorous in sexy outfits ranging from little black dresses to ball gowns. Most guests wear masquerade style masks to add to the atmosphere of seduction and secrecy.

As the night progresses, people begin exploring the different bedrooms or ‘playrooms’ with their fur throws and silky black sheets. Giggles erupt at regular intervals as tensions run high and the champagne flows.

The youngest guests cling together in a flirty clique. The women suck seductively on lollipops as one man from this group puts the bar staff offside with his brash demands. He is cocky and loud and wants to play a game of suck and blow to get things going. Unsurprisingly he is the first one to get the real party started later that night.

I meet Gisele, French expat who is one of only a handful of single women at the party. The single women are apparently hot property, as many couples just want to ‘play’ with another woman. Lucky for tonight’s female seeking couples, Gisele is gorgeous, flirtatious and although it is her first party, she takes to it like a duck to water.

I talk to an experienced sex party-going couple who have been ‘in the lifestyle’ for three years. They have been married for well over a decade and have two children, one of whom has special needs. Husband Tom is a professional and Hannah is a stay-at-home mum and carer.

“A few years ago we watched as friends’ relationships fell apart due to affairs, jealousy and boredom. We did not want this to happen to us so we made a decision to try something different. We still have the love and security of being married with a family, but we also get the excitement and escapism of having sex with different people. The memories of these nights stay with us until we do it all over again.”