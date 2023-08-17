After over 18 months on the air, Abbie Chatfield is quitting her radio show Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield.

The reality star and TV personality announced the news on Instagram in a three-minute video where she told her fans that she is "super proud" of herself for quitting.

"I just wanted to show that it was entirely my decision, and I want to leave, and I’m so happy that I have made the decision," she shared in the clip.

"I’ve been thinking about it pretty much all year, to be honest, and I finally, after two months off, that wasn't pre-planned, it was because of scheduling and things like that … but those two months off, I realised what I wanted to prioritise."

Chatfield went on to say she is going to spend more time taking jobs that "bring me joy".

"I’m really happy with my decision and super proud of myself for letting this role go. I simply need to put my energy into projects that bring me joy and that energise me, rather than draining me," she said.