"Go for a walk at night." Women share what they would do in a world without men for 24 hours.

According to the World Health Organisation, it is estimated that more than one in three women worldwide have experienced physical violence (sexual or non-sexual in nature) at the hands of a man.

So really, it's no surprise that we, as women, navigate our lives with an element of unease. Whether it be walking a longer route home at night to avoid quiet backstreets or dressing to avoid harassment.

Women and Violence - The hidden numbers.



Mamamia

So when a question asked back in 2018 by feminist next door, Em Razz, resurfaced on TikTok and Twitter this week — "What would you do in a world without men for 24 hours?" — it's little wonder that... Women. Had. Feelings.

Women, imagine that for 24 hours, there were no men in the world.



No men are being harmed in the creation of this hypothetical. They will all return. They are safe and happy wherever they are during this hypothetical time period.



What would or could you do that day? — feminist next door (@emrazz) December 24, 2018

We've compiled responses from all over the internet that articulate the fears women face every single day.