A 6-week Melbourne lockdown: Everything we learnt from Daniel Andrews' press conference.

Metropolitan Melbourne will return to lockdown after the state recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Effective from 11:59pm on Wednesday, Andrews confirmed people in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, north of the city, will only be able to leave their homes to shop for food and supplies, to receive or provide care, to exercise, and to study or work if they can't do so from home.

The return to stage three restrictions will be in place for at least six weeks, Andrews said.

This is everything we learnt in Daniel Andrews' latest press conference.

A surge in cases in Victoria

There have been 191 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the state total of active cases to 772. It is the biggest single-day increase the state has seen since the pandemic began.

At least 438 COVID-19 cases in Victoria have come from community transmission.

Currently, 35 cases of coronavirus are in hospital with nine people receiving intensive care treatment.

A total of 69 cases are linked to the nine public housing towers in total lockdown.

Melbourne under stage-three restrictions

Premier Daniel Andrews said metropolitan Melbourne will be subject to stage three restrictions from 11:59pm on Wednesday. The lockdown will not apply to regional Victoria.

The stage three restrictions mean people living in Melbourne will not be allowed to gather in groups of more than two people. Plus, you can have no visitors at home - although intimate partners can visit each other. Weddings are limited to five people, and funerals will be restricted to 10 people.