'I had 3 kids in under 3 years. Here are 3 things I wish I knew as a first-time mum.'

In my first two years and seven months of motherhood, I had three children.

I know what you are thinking... three kids, in just over two and a half years? Are there twins in the mix? Was that planned? No, there are no twins in the mix; and yes, they were all planned.

Out of 134 weeks, I was pregnant for 118 weeks.

I was four years into running my successful speech pathology company, working long hours, for six days a week. I’d worked closely, supporting thousands of mothers who had children with additional needs.

All too often I witnessed mothers were feeling like they were failing, or 'not good enough'. My life pre-kids was somewhat structured, routine, and fairly predictable. I understood how I 'fit' in the world.

Then my first child was born. This opened up a whole new world of excitement, joy, and new levels of deep love. It also opened up a new world of overwhelm, anxiety, and exhaustion - mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

I had embarked on the steepest personal learning curve of my life, and it called for some deep soul searching.

This process of soul searching challenged so many beliefs I held about myself, others, and the world. It gave me the opportunity to break through limitations, reconnect with myself, experience great liberation, and a more deeply joyful way of experiencing life.

So when I cast the mirror back to being a first-time mum, these are the three things I wish I knew.

1. Motherhood is not about perfecting life. It is about perfecting love.*

Somehow the moment when you become a mother, there’s a gross misconception that you now automatically know everything there is to know about raising a child. And that you also miraculously develop superhuman powers that make you confident, positive, loving, patient and full of unending blissful glee.

At that moment, the quiet quest for being a close to perfect mother, may begin.

My four-year-old daughter came to me one day and asked, "Mum, why do kids have mums?"

I was a little surprised at that question. Hadn’t she noticed how much is done each day as part of the mothering role?!

"Well, kids have mums for lots of reasons: we help keep you safe, we teach you things, we help you to be able to do different things, we do our best to help you grow with healthy foods..." I trailed off and asked her the question in return.