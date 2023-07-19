'Existential questions': is this the beginning of the end of the Commonwealth Games?

Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Tuesday that the Victorian government has withdrawn from its commitment to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, citing an anticipated cost blowout from an original estimate of A$2.6 billion to over $6-$7 billion.

Commonwealth Games Australia chief executive Craig Phillips described the decision as "beyond disappointing". Phillips questions the government’s figures, saying that the cost of running the Gold Coast event in 2018 was $1.2 billion and the 2022 Birmingham Games was $1.8 billion.

Watch: Aussie women's incredible show of sportsmanship at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.



Video via 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The government said existing funding set aside for the games will remain invested in regional projects intended to create an event "legacy".

Aside from the viability of the 2026 event, Victoria pulling out of hosting the event raises the broader question of whether the Commonwealth Games will survive.

How has this happened?

Victoria secured the Commonwealth Games in April 2022 with a unique multi-region model that sought to bring the event to regional Victoria.

Despite the obvious risks and costs associated with decentralising a major event away from pre-existing infrastructure in Melbourne, Andrews noted at bid submission that Victoria is Australia's sporting state, and, if awarded the 2026 Commonwealth Games would demonstrate to the world a new way to deliver the competition.