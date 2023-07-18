'We are not doing that.' Victoria has cancelled hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Victoria has cancelled hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to the "high" cost.

The rights to host the 2026 event were awarded to regional Victoria last year after Birmingham replaced South Africa's Durban as host of the 2022 games.

But on Tuesday, Premier Daniel Andrews announced his government would no longer support the games because it was clear the cost would exceed $6 billion.

"Frankly, $6 billion to $7 billion for a 12-day sporting event, we are not doing that – that does not represent value for money, that is all costs and no benefit," he said.

The Victorian government set aside $2.6b for the event, with Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland slated to host their own athletes' villages and sports programs.

Andrews said the government considered moving the games to Melbourne, holding fewer sports and having fewer regional hubs, but all options were too expensive.

"None of those options stack up and we're not going to be hosting the Games in 2026," he said.

In a post on Twitter, Andrews further explained the reasoning behind the decision, writing, "When the Commonwealth Games needed a host city to step in at the last minute, we were willing to help – but not at any price."

He added the $6 billion price tag is "more than twice the estimated economic benefit the Games would bring our state".