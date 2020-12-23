The Twins recap 2020: That was so f**ked up.

It’s the end of 2020 and gather in close because we have a genuine question.

What the actual f**k.

Was that.

A year ago, depending on where you were in Australia, you might’ve been sitting in someone’s backyard with a glass of wine, watching as ash fell from the black sky into your sav blanc. For tens of thousands, there were no New Year’s Eve celebrations because THE APOCALYPSE HAD ARRIVED and we were stranded on beaches and in rural towns with no electricity/running water/f**king WiFi and how could things get any worse than this?

A bat (or a pangolin, depending on what you read) heard our rhetorical question and smiled to itself before going full Contagion and starting sh*t in a wet market in Wuhan.

This year, your plans might be cancelled. Or Christmas Day is still tentatively going ahead, but some part of you is genuinely afraid you might kill grandma.

NOW THAT’S THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT.