Nicole Kidman and her Cannes tutu have saved this year's red carpet.

I’m sick of seeing rogue body parts on the red carpet. There, I’ve said it.

Thighs. Nipples. Bum cracks. Side vag. Front Vag. The whole vag. We’ve barely been able to look at any recent red carpet events – Billboard Music Awards, Met Gala and Golden Globes to name a few – without hearing about a “naked” dress or almost (or actual) wardrobe malfunction.

Don’t get me wrong – I’m all for women (and men) wearing what they want, but sometimes I just want to admire some gorgeous gowns without fear that I’m going to see an internal organ, you know? (Post continues after gallery).

The most talked about Naked dresses

Beyonce. Met Gala 2015.Image: Instagram
Jennifer LopezImage: Getty
RihannaImage: Getty
what is this year's Met Gala theme
Beyonce and Jay Z at the MET gala. Image via Getty.Beyonce and Jay Z at the 2015 Met Gala. Source: Getty.
Beyonce Met Gala 2016Image: Getty
MadonnaOh, Madonna. Never change. Image via Getty.
Kim KardashianImage: Getty
Beyonce. Met Gala 2015.Image: Instagram
RihannaImage: Getty
rihanna cfda dress
RihannaImage: Getty
kim-and-jlo-bootyImage: Instagram
Jennifer LopezImage: Instagram
JLO birthday dressImage: Instagram
Ciara BBMAImage: Instagram
Bella HadidImage: Getty
Bella HadidImage: Getty

Thankfully my calls have been answered.

The Cannes Film Festival is finally giving us what the red carpet has been lacking of late – glamour and glitz with nary an escaped boob in sight.

Take Nicole Kidman, who’s had a series of killer outfits already this week, including this scene-stealing Carrie Bradshaw moment at the premiere of her new film Killing of A Sacred Deer.

Nicole-Kidman-in-Calvin-Klein
Image: Getty
And these winners (Post continues after gallery):

The best red carpet looks from Cannes.

cannes 2017 red carpet
Actress Jessica Chastain.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Aishwarya Rai drew inspiration from the red carpet.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Rihanna throwing shade at the "Okja" premiere.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Model Bella Hadid.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Bella Hadid embodying the straight up fire emoji.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Maria Borges owns it.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Consider this Tina Kunakey's guide to 101 understated glam.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
File Lily Collins' look under: outfits we'd wear if we actually had nice undwear.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Greta Gerwig knows how to ensure no one's wearing the same outfit as her.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Model Coco Rocha looks pretty in pink.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Model Winnie Harlow took the classic route.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Shout out to actress Araya Chompoo for bringing the pregnancy fashion.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Model Kendall Jenner's dress was WORKING.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Elle Fanning's flower train is really... something else.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
It's like Nicole Kidman is praying for us to forget this outfit, but the internet never forgets.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Actress Tilda Swinton.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Aishwarya Rai hit the red carpet again, this time in Michael Cinco.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Actress Sonam Kapoor.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
You don't have to wear a dress to look killer. Just as Aymeline Valade.Source: Getty.
cannes 2017 red carpet
Forget Angelina Jolie, long live Susan Sarandon's left leg.Source: Getty.
Andie MacDowell Cannes
Andie MacDowellImage: Getty
Lana El Sahely
Lana El SahelyImage: Getty
Jasmine Saunders
Jasmine SaundersImage: Getty
Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan DunnImage: Getty
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam KapoorImage: Getty

Alright, there have been a few almost crotch shots (looking at you, Bella Hadid) but on the whole it's been nothing but the good stuff.

cannes 2017 red carpet
Source: Getty.

Before you accuse me of clutching my pearls, it's not about covering up, or playing it safe. Far from it - there's still sequins and billowing skirts and sheer parts. It's about retiring the now-tired 'naked' trend that frankly has lost most of it's shock value for other ways to make a statement.

And right now, in response to the bare-it-all trend, it's going old-school red carpet.

Like Nicole again, in this sequin pastel two piece delight earlier this week.

cannes 2017 red carpet
Source: Getty.

Props to Rihanna for proving classic can still be cool.

cannes 2017 red carpet
Source: Getty.

Sure, not every outfit is a complete winner. But the standouts grab attention for the right reasons, instead of shocking just for the sake of it - and headlines.

Here's hoping it's just the start of a red carpet shift.

