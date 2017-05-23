Nicole Kidman and her Cannes tutu have saved this year's red carpet.

I’m sick of seeing rogue body parts on the red carpet. There, I’ve said it.

Thighs. Nipples. Bum cracks. Side vag. Front Vag. The whole vag. We’ve barely been able to look at any recent red carpet events – Billboard Music Awards, Met Gala and Golden Globes to name a few – without hearing about a “naked” dress or almost (or actual) wardrobe malfunction.

Don’t get me wrong – I’m all for women (and men) wearing what they want, but sometimes I just want to admire some gorgeous gowns without fear that I’m going to see an internal organ, you know? (Post continues after gallery).

The most talked about Naked dresses

Beyonce. Met Gala 2015. Image: Instagram