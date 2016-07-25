10 smart ways to stop stress eating. NOW.

Sometimes I wonder if I’ll ever make peace with food. I’m a stress-eater. It’s something I’ve battled my entire life. I suppose it could be worse. I could be a stress-drinker or a stress-smoker or a stress-drug-taker.

Food is relatively harmless when you think of it like that.

Still, food has the power to make or break my day because when I stress-eat I feel better as long as I am chewing but once I’m done I feel terrible, weak, like a total failure.

Stress-eating affects both mental and physical health. It’s not funny. It’s not an amusing scene from a “chick flick”. I really hate seeing scenes like that.

In the movie That Old Feeling Molly and her mom Lily drown their sorrows in lots and lots of food. Article continues after this video.

Video by Universal Pictures

Logically I know that stress-eating isn’t a good idea. I know I’m going to feel like crap afterwards. Still, I can’t stop it from happening.

My weight is reasonable so I could probably just accept that sometimes I stress-eat, forgive myself and then move on. At least that’s what my therapist says to do. There are two things that bother me about that advice.

I don’t want food to have that kind of power over me and; I want to find healthier ways to cope with stress.

Accredited practising dietitian Chloe McLeod told Huffington Post Australia there are a couple of common reasons why people stress eat.

“Often when you’re stressed you don’t sleep as well, and when you’re tired your body actually releases more of the hormones that make you feel hungry, even if you’re not actually hungry,” he explained. “Also, when you’re tired you start looking for foods that are going to keep you more awake. Maybe lollies or something else that will give you a boost of energy to help with getting you through that stressful period.”