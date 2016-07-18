Sigh… when will Zoe Foster Blake and Hamish Blake stop being Australia’s most perfect couple?

The answer is NEVER, and to be honest, we’re totally okay with that, because we’ve just seen the pair’s latest ad for iconic brand BONDS, and we can’t stop watching it.

Probably the best thing about the Trevi Fountain is that you always get a perfect photo. A photo posted by ZOË FOSTER BLAKE (@zotheysay) on Jul 13, 2016 at 4:38am PDT

The clip sees the couple compete against each other in a “gym-off” (yes, there is such a thing, apparently).

There is skipping. Or, in Hamish’s case, attempts at skipping. There’s boxing, chin-ups, and yes, even twerking.

Oh, and there's also underpants, because you know, it is an ad for BONDS.

