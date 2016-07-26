The "mood-lifty" bathroom trick Zoe Foster Blake loves.

Sometimes you wake up and you feel a bit bleurgh.

Maybe you didn’t get enough sleep, you’ve got something weighing on your mind or perhaps you’re just having one of ‘those’ days.

Wouldn’t it be great to have your own personal cheerleader/motivational guru/Oprah there for those moments? Thanks to Zoe Foster Blake‘s brilliant idea, you can. Well, sort of.

The Amazinger Face author shared her trick for feeling good on Instagram – and it all starts in the bathroom.

There’s just five magical words: ‘Holy Shit You Look Amazing’.

“Just found the old photo on my ex-laptop and felt compelled to post it because I made this little sign thingy for my bathroom with letters from the $2 shop when I moved into a new apartment as a single woman many years ago, and it ALWAYS lifted my mood,” she wrote.