Zendaya just performed live at Coachella, proving there’s nothing this woman can’t do.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

Zendaya has returned to the stage. The musical stage. And not just any stage, but the freakin’ Coachella stage.

In case you didn’t realise, the 26-year-old superstar doesn’t just act, dominate red carpets, win Emmys, and be the absolute bad a** we all aspire to be, but she sings too.

Classic overachiever.

Watch Zendaya and Zac Efron perform in The Greatest Showman. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

After launching her self-titled debut album back in 2013, Zendaya toured for a bit before putting live music to the side to focus on acting and what a resume she’s racked up. The Spiderman franchise, The Greatest Showman, Dune and Euphoria.

In 2022, she Tweeted: “I stepped away from music quite a while ago for a number of reasons. But I still really love it.”

It’s been eight years since her last live performance and on Saturday night she surprised crowds at Coachella with not one but two songs during Labrinth’s set.

Image: Getty Images.

Joining the British musician on stage in the Californian desert, Zendaya performed ‘I’m Tired’ and ‘All Of Us’, both of which were featured on Euphoria and included the actress's vocals.

Wearing a baby pink dress with knee-high black boots, the 26-year-old star sent fans wild with her surprise appearance.

“I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night,” Zendaya later wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again.