No, you're not losing the plot. This $50 dress is EVERYWHERE.

It seems like every woman in the world owns the same dress – a $50 number from Zara.

It’s a baby blue, light chambray, off-the-shoulder summer dress. Ideal for dressing up or down, or just throwing on to go to brunch, lunch, the beach or your local milk bar. AND IT’S EVERYWHERE.

Ring a bell?

Odds are you either own it or have seen someone who does.

In fact, it's so popular that one woman has even dedicated her life to blogging every single sighting of it.

Lulu Krause is a comedian from New York who's behind the tumblr account blueofftheshoulderdressfromzara.

There are over 40 images of women spotted in the dress posted already, but Krause says she has over 80 still to upload.