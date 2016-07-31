"The judge who told this woman she 'overreacted' to rape threats needs to sit down and listen."

Trigger warning: this post contains details of rape and sexual harassment, so may be triggering for some readers.

The magistrate who recently told a sexual harassment victim it was a “vast overreaction” for her to report and publicly expose her abuse is the same magistrate who let Sydney Siege gunman Man Monis out on bail after he was arrested in relation to the stabbing murder of his ex-wife.

Magistrate William Pierce released Monis back into the community in 2013, despite him being charged for orchestrating the murder of his former partner and mother of two, Noleen Hayson Pal.

Ms Pal was stabbed 18 times and set alight, yet the judge released Man Monis on a $10,000 bail securement.

“If there was a threat it was to this one woman who was murdered – if, there was a threat,” Mr Pierce remarked in Penrith Local Court in December 2013, adding that Man Monis was “[not] a threat to other people”.

But within a year of being released on bail, Man Monis was charged with more than 40 sexual assault charges against at least six different women, including 22 counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Again, he was released on bail. It was in this time the Martin Place Lindt Café Siege occurred.

Now, the same magistrate who first released Monis has stated that Paloma Brierley Newton “overreacted” when she refused to back down after receiving what the judge described as “a few mildly explicit comments.”

These included:

“I’d rape you if you were better looking”.

“You know the best thing about a feminist they don’t get any action so when you rape them it feels 100 times tighter.”

“You’ll be eating my cock till you puke”.

“You c*nts deserve to be taken back to the 50s where you will learn to know your role and shut your damn mouth.”

“It’s people like you who make it clear women should never have been given rights”

“You’ve proven the only thing good a women’s mouth is useful for is to get face fucked till she turns blue then have a man hot load shot straight down it”

“You’re clearly all fucking basic sluts who clearly couldn’t get pipe even from a plumber”.

“So shut the fuck up and take a load to the face”.

And those are just eight of the 55 “mildly explicit comments” sent by Zane Alchin, a 25-year-old Sydney man. (One would hate to see the judge’s idea of a “strong, explicit comment”).

The judge also noted that Brierley Newton’s “vast overreaction” (of refusing to passively absorb his abuse) had “caused [Alchin] to experience a great deal of pain, which [he] didn’t deserve.”