‘My 9-year-old son was stabbed to death by my 12-year-old daughter. I still love her.’

April Lyda carries the kind of grief no parent should have to bear.

On January 5 this year, her nine-year-old son Zander – known as “the sweetest boy who had the biggest smile” – died in a stabbing attack. But April’s grief is even more unimaginable because the person responsible for her little boy’s death was her own 12-year-old daughter.

Distressing video footage showing emergency services responding to the family’s Oklahoma home went viral after the attack. In it, April’s daughter can be heard screaming “I’m sorry, I’m sorry” as police arrive at the scene.

Later, the 12-year-old confessed to stabbing her little brother to death and expressed immediate regret.

"I ruined my life. I ruined my whole future," she told police.

"I just want to wake up from this nightmare. I don’t know what happened. It’s some demonic s**t.”

Before that fateful night, April – who is a single mum with another young child – said Zander and his sister never had any problems.

“They were close, they’ve always been close, it’s always been just us three until three years ago,” she told NewsNation. “They did yoga together almost every night, they went on trips together, they always sat next to each other, they were always very close. She loved him and he loved her.”

Recalling her horror and confusion, April said she initially thought there must have been an intruder when she heard screaming.