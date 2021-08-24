"I have been imprisoned inside the house."

"Even I cannot go outside the house with confidence and security to buy something for myself... because of my participation in the Tokyo 2020 [sic]."

These are the words of Zakia Khudadadi, Afghanistan's first female athlete competing in the Paralympic Games.

The 23-year-old's dream of competing at the Games had come crashing down after it was announced the Afghanistan's National Paralympic Committee wouldn't be participating.

"Due to the serious ongoing situation in the country, all airports are closed and there is no way for them to travel to Tokyo," the International Paralympic Committee said in a statement.

"We hope the team and officials remain safe and well during this difficult time."

But Khudadadi wasn't giving up hope.

In a video message, shared on the Afghanistan Paralympic Committee Facebook page, the Para-taekwondo athlete pleaded for help.

"My family is based in Herat city where all of the city is captured by the Taliban. Currently, I reside with my extended family members in Kabul who do not have enough food to feed their own children; and I am an additional burden on them," she said in the video.

"I request from you all, that I am an Afghan woman and on behalf of all Afghan-women, to help me. My intention is to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, please hold my hand and help me!"

