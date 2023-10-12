The new beauty brand claiming to make 'makeup you can sleep in'.

A thing that you must know: There's a new makeup brand getting around that claims to make makeup removal a thing of the past and WE NEED TO TALK.

It's called Youthforia, and it describes itself as "makeup you can sleep in".

Yes, please sit.

To give you a bit of background, the brand started off in 2021 with colour-changing blush (BYO Blush is probably their most well-known product), but has since expanded its range to include blush, primer and foundation.

Marketing itself as an "innovative, clean and sustainable" beauty brand with "sleep-friendly" products, the brand has subsequently *blown up* on TikTok.

It's literally everywhere right now.

Video via Mamamia.

On the website, the brand's founder, Fiona Co Chan, said, "I believe that makeup should be an extension of your skincare, and that means being able to fall asleep with makeup on without waking up feeling guilty."

And before you ask, yes – it ships to Australia.

So, what's so innovative about it? And what do these products have in them that others don't?? And can you actually sleep in it?? SO MANY QUESTIONS.

Okay, okay. Let's break it down.