"I could have f*cked your husband last night."

By ANONYMOUS

Let’s be upfront here ladies. This information I am about to anonymously tell you may save your marriage. I could have fucked your husband last night. I was going to but I didn’t.

A few facts about me: 37 years young, separated for some time, two kids, 69kg, non smoker, hell yeah for a drink or two and happy for a chat.

A f*ck is optional because I am actually really desperate for a man to touch me like I am the most gorgeous woman on earth.

Deprivation of the emotional and physical kind will do it to you after a decade and then some of a loveless marriage.

This is basically my “welcome mat” profile. Does that sound like someone your husband would be keen to meet and picked up near his house, while his wife is in bed and he was on his way home from a bloke’s night out?

Could I have been that women? Yes, it was me.

Lucky for you – I am batting for the sisterhood – which is more important than the sexual release I sorely need.

I’ve been talking to Tradie Rob Banks (get it) for a while now. Nothing too big, just a distraction from single motherhood sadness really. You know, those lonely nights, when there comes a point you relax and clear your mind and the reality of your sh*t situation sets in? Yep. That.

Rob Banks sweetly said that he knows I had an upsetting separation of handing the kids over to their father (who doesn’t give a raised eyebrow about anything). Rob said that he hoped through the stress I’d get a nice relaxing kid free night – because mums need it.

Rob Banks writes HOT dirty stories for me, I give him the “scene” and he sends me something in an email. Sometimes I write my own, but he is more interested in asking me about my life, what happened with my now ex-husband, what led to his affairs, what was the catalyst, why I have been so sad and how a woman like me ends up where I am now. He wants the detail.

Bit unusual don’t you think for a 33 year old single tradie?

I’ve learned that anonymity is powerful. So powerful it’s the burning hot sun that can cause blisters, or a nice tan if you use protection. So, I have obliged.

I was so horny through his talk (while also having another hot conversation with another online beau who was talking to me at first about his 15 year old son with tourettes and OCD and how he as his father feels like he is dying from the pain his son is in).