The video of an apparent terrorist attack on the London Underground has caused a stir on social media.

Footage of a man armed with a knife attacking passers-by at a Leytonstone tube station in East London is being widely shared because of the words of one witness to the attack.

Leytonstone Stabbing Part 3 pic.twitter.com/fwurJ4Kta4 — Sensational (@LowkeyMo_) December 5, 2015

The video was uploaded to Twitter following the attack and quickly inspired the hashtag #YouAintNoMuslimBruv, which is now trending.

It shows police subduing the attacker, who reportedly shouted “this is for Syria”, with tasers and as he is lying on the ground, a man with a London accent can be heard clearly shouting “you ain’t no Muslim bruv” at the alleged terrorist.

"You're not a Muslim, bruv. You're an embarrassment." Passerby gets the last ten years down in a sentence. #YouAintNoMuslimBruv — Matt Kelly (@mk1969) December 6, 2015

The response is being touted as the “most London response” to a terror attack possible.

#youaintnomuslimbruv is the most #London response to terrorism you could imagine and pretty much sums up how we all feel about these maniacs — Matthew Harper (@harper_matthew) December 5, 2015

Love our very British way of handling terrorism #YouAintNoMuslimBruv — paul atkin (@paulatkin7) December 6, 2015

#YouAintNoMuslimBruv Only calling the attacker a cad and bounder would have been more British. — Johnnie Hales (@NorfolkMiniOC) December 6, 2015

The hashtag has been used around the world to support Muslims caught up in the tide of anti-Muslim sentiment that follows from terrorist incidents.

Social media users have been quick to point out that they see no link between the actions of terrorists and the broader Muslim faith, and like previous online movements, the sentiment spread quickly with over 100,000 tweets in less than a day.

One man was seriously injured in the attack, which police are treating as a terrorist incident.