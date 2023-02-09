A CGI kiss and antisemitism allegations: Why Netflix rom-com You People has divided the internet.

You People dropped on Netflix just over a week ago, and it's already became the number one movie on the streaming platform across 73 countries.

Directed by Kenya Barris (Black-ish) and starring Jonah Hill and Lauren London, the romantic comedy follows the story of Jewish Ezra (Hill) and Black Muslim Amira (London) who navigate being in an interracial relationship whilst trying to merge two very culturally and socially different families.

But despite the many people watching it, the film seems to be one of those that you either hate or love - critics are cringing and Twitter's aflame over a number of supposed issues with the film.

So why exactly is You People dividing the internet?

