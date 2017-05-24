ABC to axe Yassmin Abdul-Magied's Australia Wide program.

A month on from her controversial ANZAC Day comments, the ABC has announced plans to cut presenter Yassmin Abdel-Magied’s program, Australia Wide.
The news comes following the announcement that the ABC is set to undergo a major restructure that will see up to 200 jobs cut and $50 million a year redirected to regional and online content, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.
Abdel-Magied – an engineer, writer and presenter – has hosted Australia Wide since 2016. The weekly show tells the multicultural stories of Australians across the country and national current events.