There’s a campaign to have four-year-old Wren Eleanor removed from TikTok. Her mum refuses.

If you're a parent that spends any amount of time online, it's more than likely the algorithm sends you content from parenting creators.

So it's also more than likely you've heard the name Wren Eleanor.

In a TikTok account run by her mum, Jacquelyn Paul, the four-year-old girl has gained a following to the tune of 17 million people — making theirs one of the largest creator accounts on the platform.

Single mum Jacquelyn has been regularly posting videos since Wren was a newborn, including daily life updates and outfit content.

These days it's not uncommon for Wren's videos to get upwards of five million views a pop.

But as Jacquelyn continues to document her daughter's life online, she has now come under intense pressure to remove Wren from the platform altogether over fears for her safety.

A concern she seems to be ignoring.

What is the 'Wren Effect'?

A parent sharing adorable videos of their child online to remember sweet life moments seems pretty harmless, right? But when you look a little closer, perhaps not.