PARENTING CONFESSION: 'I would prefer to hold my smart phone than hold my baby.'

"The truth is, I never wanted children."

When Kate* makes this confession, she knows what people will think.

They’ll think she doesn’t love her kids. That she’s not maternal. But Kate does love her kids. She doesn’t regret having them either.

It’s just that having three children is a huge struggle for Kate.

"I would prefer to hold my smart phone than hold my baby," Kate admits.

"There are only so many times I can sing 'Hot Potato' or read 'Where is the Green Sheep?'" shares Kate. "I missed my friends. I missed travelling. I missed adult conversations."

"I miss having a salary, the freedom to travel and not being bound by time constraints when it comes to socialising.

"Now I experience clock-watching anxiety if I have arranged a babysitter to attend an event.

"When my kids were little, I really missed filling my car up with fuel without having a moral dilemma of 'do I leave them in the car?' or take all 3 kids into the servo to pay for my fuel.

"I also missed driving. Alone. Without an orchestra of screaming, fighting, whinging or strange animal sounds, drowned by a million questions about why the moon is not getting bigger if we are moving forward."