It’s probably the worst 24 seconds of this young boy’s life.

A sickening video has come to light showing a school boy being viciously attacked outside the gates of a school. It shows the victim being repeatedly punched and kicked as he pleads to his attacker, “What did I do?”.

The offender pushes him and continues to assault him at the front of the school while multiple witnesses watch on, one of them steadily filming it and coldly posting it on YouTube.

The first strike is a savage slap across the face. When the victim stumbles away the bully goes after him and continues the attack, taunting him by repeating, “Really?”.

Several voices can be heard in the background.

The video was posted on YouTube on a channel under the name of Mike Jay.

Just after the victim rights himself and turns his head to check on the attacker’s whereabouts, he receives a kick to the head, the sickening sound followed by groans. He is then pushed against the school fence by the relentless bully and while he clings to the fence, asking once more, “What did I do?” cops a kick to the back.

It is only after the offender walks away that someone steps up to the victim to comfort him. By this stage the victim is slumped against the fence, his head in his hands.

As the thug walks away he can be heard saying “I could have killed you, you Oz”.

Not once does the victim attempt to defend himself.

It’s hard to know what to say about this video except that it is one of the most sickening incidents of bullying we have ever seen. How can someone so young be so vicious? Why was it filmed? Why didn’t the witnesses intervene immediately?