"I am not the parent I thought I’d be." The hardest part about being a mum is the constant guilt.

﻿﻿Guilt.

Being a parent comes with many advantages – half eaten biscuits, an excuse for carrying baby wipes in your handbag, and Bluey (come on, if you haven’t seen that show, are you even a parent?!)

But the guilt that comes nicely packaged up, ready to throw itself in your face just when you don’t need it, well, ain’t that some sh*t.

Watch: The two types of parents. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia..

Personally, I have three kids, Miss 11, Mr 9 and Mr 4. All three are proficient in Minecraft, Super Mario Party or Smash (or whatever it’s called these days), and all three know how to work my coffee machine – for me, obviously, not them.

They’re all healthy, they’re generally well mannered in public, and they’re loved. So loved.

But sometimes I feel so incredibly guilty that I am not the parent that sits down with them to help with their homework. I’m not the parent that makes their lunches everyday (they do that themselves). I am not the parent that will structure craft sessions for them based on what they’re learning at school.

I am not the parent I thought I’d be.

Before I had children, I was vehemently against lazy parenting. I would turn my nose up at those parents who didn’t spend hours of their day teaching their kids how to make playdough, or how to cut with scissors, or baby sign language. How dare they, I thought. How dare they bring children into the world and not even spend quality time with them.

And then I had a little tornado of my own, and holy f**k, life has never been the same.

I did do craft, for like, an hour, before I realised I’d have to spend three hours cleaning it up, whilst also juggling a toddler. I tried to teach her baby sign language, but all she would say was "No", verbally, so we gave up on that. And scissors... well the first time she cut her hair, I banned scissors from the house.