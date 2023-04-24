'I had a baby, not a lobotomy.' Before the career glass ceiling, there’s the maternal wall.

I still remember the meeting vividly. The owners of the company I worked for had called me in for a chat. My manager had just resigned. I knew it was my time: they were going to ask me if I was interested in taking her place.

“How do you feel about Elizabeth* leaving? We assume she told you?” they asked.

I told them that yes, she had told me, and I was still in shock. My manager had been integral in setting up the business and I assumed she would stay with the company for a very long time. Even though I was sad she was leaving, I assured them I was ready to step into her role.

In dramatic fashion, I proclaimed: “I was MADE for this job.”

“Oh.” Now, it was their turn to be shocked. “We assumed you wouldn’t want to do the job, because you have a baby.”

I froze. A look of incredulity on my face.

I returned to work part-time when my daughter was five months old.

A combination of reasons led me back to work earlier than the norm. The biggest factor was that we needed the money. As I worked as a freelancer while I was pregnant, I wasn’t entitled to any paid maternity leave other than what the government provided. And that money had run out.

I also quite enjoy my work. I’d always planned to work a couple of days a week in the first year of my daughter’s life – even if it was on my own creative projects.

My bosses’ assumption that I wouldn’t even be interested in the role rocked me. I couldn’t believe they had overlooked me for a promotion – for this job I believed I was put on this Earth to do (exaggerating again, but you know what I mean) – because I was a mum. It felt so … 1990s.

The next 10 minutes of the meeting was a soliloquy on all the ways I would absolutely kill it in the role and all the ideas I had to make it happen. When I finally stopped talking to breathe, they said, “Of course, you should do the role. There’s no one better. We’re sorry that we didn’t even think to talk to you.”

In the end, I did get that job.