Kim volunteers at a local shelter for women in need. These are the stories she can't forget.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of domestic violence that may be distressing to some readers.

The Northern Beaches Women's Shelter (NBWS) they help rebuild hundreds of lives a year. And one of the women who helps run the ship is volunteer and donations coordinator Kim Baesanu.

She initially started at the shelter as a volunteer over a year ago, after hearing about the work they do from her local mother's group.

"During COVID, a bunch of us mums were preparing meals and gathering donations for the shelter on a weekly basis. After getting to know the team at the shelter, they asked me if I’d like to take on a more active role and since then I have considered it a privilege to work among these inspiring women," Kim explained.

No two days are the same for Kim and her team of more than 20 volunteers - it can range from organising donations, responding to emails and phone calls, keeping stock of what goods are in storage for the women to have, and even moving residents out to their new home and the future that awaits.

"It is largely because of them that we are able to continue to provide a comfortable and welcoming home for the women who seek our help and support," Kim said. "Much of what we do for the residents is volunteer-run, whether that be our the wellbeing programs, the gardening group, sewing club, cooking classes and or empowerment circles."

On the day that I speak with Kim, she's just helped move one of the women into her own apartment. And for Kim, it always feels like a full circle moment to see a woman in need back on her feet.

"It's a really beautiful time. We are there to support them during this very significant transition in their life. We help move their belongings and set up their new home as they build a new life for themselves," Kim said.