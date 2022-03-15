Since the federal government rarely make mistakes when it comes to women (!), we here at Mamamia decided to do a deep investigative analysis into how Penis-gate unfolded. Using pretty much just our active imaginations, the following is a play-by-play on the latest scandal to hit the highest office in the land. (If it's not clear already, the following is satire).

Monday 11am, Parliament House, meeting room codenamed Sylvester Stallone.

A number of mostly white-haired, balding middle-aged men sit around a large table in the shape of penis to discuss the important issues facing Australians today.

"So we all agree: the snack we should bring back is the Tubba Bubba Squeeze Pop?" nameless man 1 asks.

"Yes!" the men chorus.

"Do you think we should talk about the floods too? And Ukraine?"

"But that will take ages and it's almost lunch-time!"

"Why are we having this meeting so early?" nameless man 2 whines.

"So that head nameless man can go to his ukulele gig at 12," nameless man 3 replies.

"Where IS head nameless man anyway?" asks nameless man 4.

Suddenly head nameless man comes running into the room. "Sorry I'm late!" he says. "I thought we were meeting in the Arnold Schwarzenegger room. My secretary must have put the wrong location into my calendar. She's not very bright, but she's the same age as one of my daughters and therefore I feel empathy for her."

All the men nod in agreement.

"Speaking of women," says nameless man number, er, 5? "We have some options for the logo for the Women's Network."