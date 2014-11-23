"I'm 33 and childless: what should I do?"

By SHELLEY CLARK

I recently read a piece written for New York Magazine regarding famous women who have not had children and had been quoted as to their thoughts on childlessness. This article was meant to be empowering, especially to the women of the world who have not had children either by choice or by some other unfortunate circumstance.

The article had quotes from 25 amazing, inspiring, independent, strong women who were a combination of actors, politicians, musicians and writers. Women who had found real success in life, and women who I myself, look up to.

Unfortunately, when I was going through reading these quotes, looking for positive reinforcement that I’ll be ok if I don’t have children, all I heard was sadness, yearning and disappointment from the majority of these 25 women. There were very few of these women who sounded confident and satisfied with their maternal journey (or lack thereof).

Quotes like “appreciate the life you have been given” and “it just wasn’t meant for me to have kids” or “it was not my destiny”. Most of them sounded like they were trying to convince themselves that they were OK being child free.

I am 33-years-old, no children and single. Although many people may still consider me young enough to get pregnant, I do have to start looking at the harsh reality of not ever being able to have my own children and maybe look at some other options so that one day I too can be a mother.

Within Australia, international adoption is not a viable option as a single person (the Australian Governments Attorney Generals Department quotes that “many of Australia’s partner countries do not accept adoption applications from single applicants. The countries that may accept applications from single female applicants often have a policy of prioritising couples over single applicants”).