Why Iranian women are celebrating the death of President Ebrahim Raisi.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was killed this week when his helicopter crashed in poor weather in mountains near the Azerbaijan border.

The charred wreckage of the helicopter which crashed on Sunday carrying Raisi, the Foreign Minister and six other passengers and crew was found early on Monday after an overnight search in blizzard conditions.

Usually when a world leader dies, there's a sympathetic response. Not in this case though.

Yes, Iran proclaimed five days of mourning for Raisi. But for many Iranian women, they're not mourning. If anything, they're celebrating. Big time.

Raisi oversaw the brutal crackdown on 2022 protests against the Islamic 'morality police'.

Mahsa Amini was on holiday with her family in the Iranian city of Tehran when she was dragged into a van by the morality police. The 22-year-old was accused of breaking the law, requiring women to cover their hair with a headscarf and wear loose-fitting clothes in public.

Watch: the 2022 protests in Iran. Post continues below.



Video via social media.

CCTV footage of the incident, later released by police, shows her collapsing to the ground at the moment of her arrest last week. After being detained, police took Amini to a detention centre to be "educated". According to eyewitnesses at the centre, Amini appeared to have been beaten inside the van. Hours after being arrested, Amini was taken to hospital after falling into a coma.