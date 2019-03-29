"I'm really worried". 8 women get honest about how much they really drink.

When a doctor asks how much you drink, they’ll nod at whatever answer you give them.

And then they’ll double it.

It’s called the “alcohol multiplier”, and decades of research suggests that the average patient will downplay their alcohol consumption, either because they genuinely don’t keep track, or for fear of judgement from their GP.

I wonder, though, if we tell each other the truth.

When a friend remarks that she had too much to drink on Friday night, did she have three glasses or 14?

When another says she has a drink with dinner, is that one standard unit, or closer to a full bottle?

What is a ‘normal’ amount of alcohol consumption, and what happens when what’s ‘normal’ also look a lot like a problem with alcohol?

I spoke to eight millennial women about their alcohol habits, and here’s what I discovered.

Harriet, 25

“I have upwards of five drinks a night. Based on that, I’d say I easily drink somewhere around 40 standard drinks a week. I do worry about how much I drink… especially right now.”

Daiyu, 25

“I’m very much a binge drinker – I only drink when I go out and I very rarely have anything to drink when I get home. I think this is probably because I grew up in a house full of alcohol, but then when I was 13 my parents both had to quit drinking for health reasons. So I’ve seen both sides and don’t really crave a drink when I’m at home in my house. But if I go out to dinner, hells yeah.

“I probably average around 3-4 glasses of wine a week MAX. If anything I worry I don’t drink as much as my peers and probably consider myself a bit lame.”

Jennifer, 29

“I try not to drink during the week unless I am out for dinner. I pretty much only drink red wine. I probably have maximum five glasses across the week, unless there is a special occasion. However, I am currently in competition for athletics, so not drinking much at all (1-2 glasses a week max).