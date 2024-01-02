As a baby, Katie was put up for adoption. When she was 18, she married her biological dad.





Content warning: This post includes discussion of domestic violence and suicide that may be distressing to some readers.



While the internet was a relatively new concept in 1995, 20-year-old Steven Pladl had already discovered its potential for grooming and predatory behaviour.

One of his targets was 15-year-old Alyssa, with whom he built an emotional bond, manipulating her teenage vulnerability for his own sexual gratification, according to podcast Psychopedia.

In the episode, I Now Pronounce You Husband and Daughter (You May Kill the Bride), hosts Tank Sinatra and Investigator Slater, tell the story of how this disturbing first encounter, led to father/daughter incest, and ultimately, a triple murder/suicide.

According to the podcast, after Steven gained the girl’s trust, he travelled to Texas, where he — shockingly — received her parents’ blessing to take her back to his hometown of New York, where they began a sexual relationship.

Around a year later, Katie was pregnant, giving birth to a daughter the couple named Denise. Alyssa was over the moon about the arrival of her beautiful healthy baby girl, according to the podcast. “She may have been young, but her maternal instinct was fully developed and her love for Denise was pure and unwavering,” said the hosts. “She was a great mum. The same, unfortunately, could not be said about Steven.”