"I was in terrible pain." The story of the world's first successful DIY C-section.

This post contains graphic details that won’t be appropriate for all readers.

We also do not advise attempting your own C-section. Seriously.

It was March 5, 2000. Inés Ramírez Pérez was seven months pregnant with her ninth child when the pain began in her abdomen. It was intense, crippling. Her mind immediately leapt back to the stillbirth she’d suffered two years earlier, and the panic set in.

The baby had died as the result of an obstructed labour, and with the nearest hospital more than 80km from her home in rural Oaxaca, Mexico, the 40-year-old wasn’t prepared to risk it happening again.

“I knew I had to do something or this baby would die, too,” Ines told The Telegraph. “I knew I had to get it out somehow.”

Ines’ husband wasn’t home – he was out drinking or deer hunting, depending on which account you read. So she sent her eight-year-old son to the local store for a new kitchen knife – her own was neither big nor sharp enough. When he returned, she downed three small glasses of rubbing alcohol for pain relief, and began to cut.

“I put the knife in here, then pulled it up,” she said, pointing to her lower abdomen. “Once wasn’t enough. I did it again. I was crying and screaming, in terrible pain.

“Then I cut open my womb and pulled the baby out by his feet. He cried straight away.”