Sarah was forced to leave her gym because staff decided her outfit was "inappropriate".

US woman Sarah Villafañe was just trying to work out at her South Carolina college’s student gym.

She’d been in the same outfit to three of her classes during the day, before heading to the gym for a little sweat sesh.

The only problem? She was soon asked to leave, before her outfit was deemed “inappropriate”.

The outfit – a crop top and a pair of leggings – that was specifically designed for athletic activity.

Yeah… We’re confused too.

Sharing her experience in a post on Facebook, which has been shared over 500 times, said she was "not allowed to work out".

"When I walked into the gym they asked me to put on a different shirt. Obviously I didn't bring an extra shirt to the gym and wasn't about to wear my flannel while working out," she wrote.

"So I just said 'mhm ok' and went about my work out pretty pissed off that they even asked me to change."

While she was doing her workout - which she says was in the very back corner of the gym - Sarah said a staff member walked up and told her to "put her shirt back on".

When she told them she was wearing a shirt, the staff member told her she needed to "wear a whole shirt".

Sarah asked to speak to the gym's manager who told her that unless she put on a shirt she would be asked to leave.