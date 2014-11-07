Their love story is like something from a movie. And now Hollywood thinks so too.

Mamamia previously published the story of Scott Andersen and Aminah Hart, who met via a sperm donation and told their quirky romantic tale on Australian Story. Now, we bring you this romantic update…
By KRISTINE TAYLOR.
An Australian couple is courting potential big-screen fame, after telling their extraordinary ‘back-to-front’ love fairytale on ABC TV’s Australian Story.
Aminah Hart met Scott Andersen for the first time just after their daughter, Leila, turned one.
They fell in love not long after.
Ms Hart had chosen Mr Andersen to be the sperm donor for her IVF treatment, based on “three bits of paper” he had completed which detailed his “vital statistics”.