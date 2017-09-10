To enter the world, baby Haisley had to survive the unimaginable.

Warning: This post deals with violence and murder and may be distressing for some readers.

Little Haisley Jo Greywind-Matheny had an unimaginable entry into the world.

Haisley was born prematurely in Fargo, North Dakota, when Brooke Crews and William Hoehn allegedly killed her mother, 22-year-old Savanna Lafontaine-Greywind, and ripped her unborn baby from the womb.

Crews, 38, and Hoehn, 32, were Savanna’s neighbours and they allegedly plotted to take advantage of the young mum and steal her baby.

On August 19 this year Crews allegedly offered Savanna $20 to come up to her apartment to model a dress she was sewing. Savanna agreed and headed up to Crews’ apartment around lunchtime.

When Savanna didn't return home to eat the pizza she'd just ordered, her family immediately knew something was wrong.