'I'm a personal shopper. Here are the clothes I'm keeping and ditching this winter.'

A wardrobe detox? It’s exactly as it says. You examine your wardrobe. Get rid of the toxins and work out what works for you. What stays, what goes and what gives you indigestion. Or doesn’t agree with you. Then decide what to keep, what to store, what to ditch, and lastly, what to buy.

Here’s the thing: you can do what your gut tells you. But as we all know sometimes it lies. And so does the mirror.

Sometimes it’s confusing. Sometimes your wardrobe doesn’t match your lifestyle. (A million glamourous tops but you live in activewear? Yep!) Time to get the experts in. Someone to tell you the truth. So I invited myself in. Had a long hard look at myself, got tough and sorted out my own winter wardrobe.

I agree with the psychologist who said you’re dreaming if you think a wardrobe detox or declutter will get rid of any deep psychological problems. If only it was that easy!

But you will feel more organised, get dressed easily (with things you love wearing) and create more wardrobe space. That’s good enough for me!

What to ditch (gift, recycle or donate).

I’ve never been a fan of those in and out lists in fashion; it’s more about building a wardrobe and avoiding silly trends, but sometimes things just have to go. Yes, I’m talking about anything that’s falling apart with tears, rips, holes and pilling. Anything threadbare has to go.

What else?