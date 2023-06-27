The 10 very best throw-on-and-go dresses for this winter.

Last winter, I bought a knitted midi dress with long sleeves. It features a high neck and peeks out just enough that you can see my boots at the bottom.

It's unbelievably comfortable, and I wore it so many times my partner politely asked whether I might want to wear something else out to dinner (I have no problem outfit repeating, but I had worn it a lot).

So I bought it in another colour. And did the same thing all over again.

Video via Mamamia.

Throw-on-and-go dresses are mostly spoken about during summer – they're breezy and make you look put together without actually trying.

But you can do the same thing in winter instead of wearing those (uncomfortable) jeans and a jumper day in, day out.

Here are the 10 throw-on-and-go winter dresses I'm tempted to buy.

(P.S. Seamless undies underneath. You're welcome.)

Image: Dissh.