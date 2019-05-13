Warning: This post contains spoilers for Netflix’s Wine Country.

If you peruse the cast list of the new Netflix comedy Wine Country you’ll probably like I did, clap your hands in glee.

Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch; all fabulous female comedic actresses in the one spot. My Sunday afternoon was sorted.

As I settled in for what I assumed would be 1 hour 43 minutes of mind numbing hilarity, my expectations were very high. I had Bridesmaids and The Hangover style belly laughs as the vision for my future self.

Here’s the trailer. Post continues after video.

Video by Netflix

But after grimacing my way through all 103 minutes of the star-studded comedy, I was left feeling perplexed.

Did I just watched a film about… nothing?

The film centres around a group of women in their late 40s early 50s celebrating one of their birthdays in Napa. They met working at the same pizza joint in their youth, and stayed friends throughout adulthood.

I am a good two decades away from being able to relate to these women in the literal sense. But that doesn’t mean I don’t get what they’re putting down.

I too wish the wine taster would stop telling me about why my wine is organic, and just give me the goddamn wine.

I too would sing along to old ridiculous tunes with my girlfriends while on a wine tour.

I too have avoided calling my doctor because I was freaking out about blood test results that might or might not tell me that I have a really serious disease.

There were little bits and pieces woven into this film that were funny, relatable, and real.