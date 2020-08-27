The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday August 28.

Melbourne storm kills three people including 4yo boy.
A wild storm overnight in Melbourne has left three people dead, including a four-year-old boy who died when a gum tree fell on him in Blackburn South.
A 59-year-old Tecoma man died when his vehicle was hit by a tree, and a 36-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a car, was also killed when a tree fell on her car on the Maroondah Highway.
The SES has received close to 2000 calls for help, most of those in the east and south east.
JUST IN: There has been a tragic development after a storm lashed parts of Victoria, with confirmation that a third person has died - a four year-old boy. @ChristineAhern #9News pic.twitter.com/HyC87ayUcG— Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) August 27, 2020
The Bureau of Meteorology warned residents to “batten down the hatches” as a cold front swept through the state with damaging winds, thunderstorms and possible hail.
Winds were set to reach gusts of more than 120km/h outside of Melbourne, including areas such as Wonthaggi, Sale, Bairnsdale, Orbost, Falls Creek and Omeo.
