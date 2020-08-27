"Remember that name." The emotional testimonies heard at the Christchurch shooter's sentencing.

For three days, survivors of the March 15, 2019 Christchurch mosque terrorist attacks have stood strong, directly addressing the man who murdered 51 members of their community.

Emboldened and confident, victims delivered heartbreaking and spine-tingling stories of grief to the New Zealand High Court as the sentencing of the terrorist took place this week.

On Monday, testimonies were hesitant and nervous. On Tuesday, the mood had changed as more victims gained confidence to speak of their rage and grief. By Wednesday, the floodgates in a usually muted courtroom had opened.

Court officials planned for around 66 victims - either survivors from the mosques or family members of those killed or injured - to address the court, as well as the offender, who sat just five metres away, separated by a glass panel.

The final number was over 80, as survivors say they were strengthened by previous speakers to share their stories.

Brenton Tarrant, the 29-year-old Australian who committed the murders, will no longer speak.

After three days of statements, he will be sentenced on Thursday.

It is tough to imagine the level of strength shown by those who looked the killer in the eye; some said they forgave him and others told him how his hate failed to divide them, instead bring the Muslim community closer together.

"These tears are not for you."

Sara Qasem was not originally listed on the court plans but rose to speak on behalf of her father Abdelfattah, murdered at Al Noor mosque.

"My name is Sara Qasem. Daughter of a hero. Daughter of a shining, glimmering man... daughter of a martyr. Of Abdelfattah Qasem. Remember that name," she said firmly.

Sara Qasem said the gunman made "a conscious, stupid, irresponsible, cold-blooded, selfish, disgusting, heinous, foul, uninformed and evil choice." Image: Getty.