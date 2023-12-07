Every time Paris Hilton announces the birth of a child, she has a defensive response ready to go.

Hilton and Carter welcomed their son Phoenix in January, and she said the couple "are just so grateful and so happy. It's exciting to be spending our first holidays as parents."

On the season two premiere of Hilton's reality show, Paris in Love, on November 30, she opened up about her decision to use a surrogate for both of her births.

"I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public," she said. "So even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter's, we decided to have a surrogate carry him."

Since the early '00s, Hilton has lived in the public eye. She's been stalked by paparazzi, had her intimate video released and mocked by the masses, and has appeared on several reality TV shows. So it makes sense that, at 42 years old, Paris now wants to keep her private life... well, private.

The social media pioneer even kept London's birth a secret from her own mother, Kathy Hilton.

But Paris has now shared a second, fairly different reason for opting to use a surrogate.

Paris and son, Phoenix. Image: Instagram/@parishilton.