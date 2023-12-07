Every time Paris Hilton announces the birth of a child, she has a defensive response ready to go.

Life moves fast. In the past week, Paris Hilton announced she was having a baby girl and then the baby girl already arrived. Like, straightaway.
As with Paris and her husband Carter Reum's first baby, Phoenix, their daughter London arrived via a surrogate birth.
The Simple Life star announced the news of London's arrival on Instagram, then spoke about the news further with People magazine, saying, "I'm just over the moon that our little princess is here!
"My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl."
Top Comments