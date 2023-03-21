'My friend went to therapy, then broke up with me. She wrote a letter telling me why.'

As told to Polly Taylor

It was when the third voice note in as many weeks had gone un-listened to that I began to get a churning feeling in the pit of my stomach.

My best friend Tracy* and I had been communicating via voice message since the start of the first COVID lockdown. Fitting in a call felt impossible around working remotely, home-schooling our kids, and trying to stay sane.

So even though we're both in our mid-forties, we started doing what the 'kids' do - leaving each other voice messages on our daily walks. It was a chance to vent, freak out, and generally update each other on our news (not that there was much during the pandemic), without the pressure of finding a mutually convenient time for a phone call.

I looked forward to receiving her voice messages, and I looked forward to replying to them while I got my daily hit of fresh air and exercise.

They were a constant amid the chaos.

But now, she wasn't responding. In fact, she wasn't even listening to the messages. I could tell by the little grey ticks still showing on WhatsApp.

I'd tried a regular text too.

"No pressure to listen lovely, nothing more than the usual rants, just checking you're okay."

No reply.

I knew she'd been struggling mentally, feeling depressed and anxious about the state of the world, same as the rest of us. She'd even started seeing a therapist via Zoom. But I thought our regular communication had been as helpful and reassuring for her as it was for me.

"It's so unlike her," I said to my husband Pete after a month of no contact.

"Everyone's struggling right now," he said. "Maybe she's just not up to chatting."

I supposed he might be right.

Then, a week later, there was a letter in the mailbox. It was handwritten and clearly hand-delivered, as it simply said Grace* on the front. It was Tracy's handwriting.

I truly didn't know what to think as I held the envelope in my hands. Maybe it was bad news she didn't want to deliver by voice note or text. But surely then she'd just call? Unless it was really bad news and she wasn't up to speaking at all?

Either way, a handwritten letter was so unexpected and gave me such a sense of foreboding that I went back into my unit to make a coffee and sit down at the kitchen table before opening it.

I read it in absolute disbelief.

Dear Grace,

I'm sorry I haven't been in touch. As you know, I've been struggling mentally for a while now, but I'm pleased to say the therapy is really helping.

It's really allowing me to identify the areas of my life I'm not happy with and the relationships that are no longer serving me...