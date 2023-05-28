In all the Phillip and Holly drama, there is one person we are forgetting about.

When a scandal begins to unfold in the public eye, the rumours start off as a whisper.

A small exchange of 'did you know?' and 'have you heard?' echo around the industry. Then a friend of a friend of a friend catches a whiff of drama and spreads the word as fast as possible.

Often no evidence, just pure speculation that may have been loosely tied to a private moment that's no longer private at all.

Then the headlines begin, and the harsh unpicking of interactions – be it on a morning TV presenting couch or in the Twitter bios – of the characters involved. Non-actions provide all the 'proof' a fan needs to accuse. Silence, particularly when statements are demanded, allows the wildest of theories to run riot.

And then action is required. Actually, action is demanded by the groundswell of questions from fans, advertisers, board members and co-hosts themselves. Inevitably one half is severed from the platform they've stood on for over a decade and they are left rudderless and without the giant network protections they were once afforded.

It's a no doubt lonely spot to find themselves in. One that feels like a massive tumble from the lofty heights they once called home. A position that surely no one envies at all.

Perhaps apart from one person. One unfortunate character in this public charade who seems to sing a ring lower than everyone else.

The spouse.