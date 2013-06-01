KATE: Another young woman murdered as she walked near her home. Does anyone care?

UPDATE JUNE 1st:

This morning an 18-year-old man was charged with the rape and murder of Joan Ryther, who was pregnant at the time of the assault.

The man will face Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Saturday morning. Police did not reveal any further details about the arrest.

By KATE HUNTER

Most Australians don’t have a clue who Joan Ryther was.

Some, those who read the Queensland papers, might recognise her as, ‘That girl who was murdered in Logan last week.’

But to her family, friends and workmates she was Joan. Twenty-seven-years-old, married to Cory, and expecting their first baby.

Last week, her body was found dumped in the front yard of a house in a suburb south of Brisbane. She had been sexually assaulted, then killed with, ‘blows to the head.’ She’d been walking to work at McDonalds when she was attacked. It was early evening when her husband raised the alarm. He called into McDonald’s on his way home – the plan was for her to drive their car home later. He didn’t like her walking late at night, but she’d never arrived for her shift.

Her husband and family are devastated, the people of Logan are frightened and why not?

A young woman, eight weeks pregnant, is abducted from a suburban street, sexually assaulted and murdered.

It’s the sort of crime that normally commands headlines for weeks, fills Facebook feeds and keeps talkback radio hosts busy with calls for the death penalty.

But in this case… crickets.

No doubt the police are working the case as diligently as they work any other, but where’s the wave of public support outside Logan? There’s been barely a ripple.A collective shoulder-shrug.

Why?

I hate to ask, but is it because Joan Ryther was Asian?

Or was it her job? Joan worked at a fast food restaurant. Would her murder be more newsworthy if she’d been, ‘Brisbane lawyer, Joan Ryther,’ instead of , ‘McDonalds employee, Joan Ryther,’ (as I heard one news report describe her).

Is it because Joan lived in the city of Logan, Brisbane’s fast-growing, often troubled neighbour?