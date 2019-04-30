This is what I hear when my friends talk about Game of Thrones.

I never thought I’d have something in common with The Fat Jewish but it turns and he and I both fall into the teeny tiny group of the global population who aren’t on the Game of Thrones train.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thefatjewish (@thefatjewish) on Apr 14, 2019 at 5:59pm PDT

I swear the only thing anyone in my life can talk about is a bloke called Jon and some big battle in winter.

It’s like my friends and work colleagues are speaking another language. One they all learnt together but I didn’t get the memo. One they are really, reeeeally excited about.

When I say I’m not into make-believe I am promptly told GoT is totally realistic and believable but then I catch a glimpse on the telly and see flying dragons and zombies with blue eyes and some chick that cuts people’s faces off and puts them on her own face and I’m like okaaaaaaaay.

My mates are so obsessed they watch the show and then go straight on the internet to read recaps of the show they have just watched. People are taking the finale day as annual leave! The world has gone mad.