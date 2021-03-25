Annie was abused at 10. And then again at 11. Every relationship since has been abusive.

Warning: This post deals with graphic descriptions of child abuse and rape and may be triggering for some readers.

When Annie*, 50, watches rom-coms and the couple on screen start making love or passionately kissing on a park bench at sunset, it grosses her out.

To her, it doesn't seem real or even mildly plausible.

Despite being in three long-term relationships Annie has never had a loving, enjoyable experience of sex. Sex has always been a violent act in Annie's world. From the age of 10, her life has been dictated by a tragic tale of abuse, rape and torture.

Watch: Grace Tame on the power of child abuse survivor's stories. Post continues after video.



Video via ABC.

Her stepmum was her first abuser.

As Annie told Mamamia, she used to "tie me to a chair and penetrate me with objects".

"She would cut me on my vagina and clamp things - like pegs - on my breasts," Annie said.

Her stepmum never gave an explanation for the abuse, only to tell Annie it was a "game".

As a young girl, Annie would dissociate herself from the trauma, so much so she only remembers flashes of that time now. She does remember a metal ruler being used to make cuts on her body. She's thankful she doesn't remember what her stepmum put inside her.

When her father died, Annie didn't have to go to that home anymore. But at 11, she was being sexually assaulted and raped by other members of her family.

Three different cousins - two boys and one girl - raped her over the course of the next two years. Hands would creep under duvets in the TV room, but like during her stepmum's abuse, Annie felt like she couldn't say a word.